World's Smallest Full HD Display is Just 4.8-inch

For those of you who have seen the iPhone 4's 326 ppi display, you can't deny that it's one amazing-looking LCD. The iPhone screen may still only be 3.5-inches diagonal, but the pixel density suddenly makes the screen much better and more usable.

Now we just need that sort of display on other products, not just ones from Apple. That could be helped by a company called Ortustech, joint venture between Casio Computer and Toppan Printing to develop small and medium sized displays.

Ortustech has made a 4.8-inch, full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel HAST (Hyper Amorphous Silicon TFT) LCD with 160-degree viewing angle, 16.8 million colors, and a pixel density of 458 ppi.

We can't wait to have a display like that on our smartphones.