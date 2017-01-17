Here’s Your First Look at the New Xbox One Dashboard

Blink and you'll miss it, but Xbox head of platform engineering Mike Ybarra just showed off the new Xbox One dashboard. Its a small change that emphasizes speed, and it looks like it will be easier to do just about anything from in a game or app.

In a stream on Beam, Ybarra showed a quick glance at the new menu while playing Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us. The new guide slides in from the left with a single button press, rather than taking you all the way back to the main menu. In the very quick snapshot in the stream, you can see quick shortcuts to take screenshots, videos for GameDVR and simple jumping between apps.

In a blog post last week, Ybarra wrote that the redesign will also introduce a new design for Cortana, controls for music, a Gamerscore leaderboard and an overlay for achievement tracking. You'll also be able to broadcast to Beam, Microsoft's Twitch-like streaming service, directly from your Xbox One.

(Image credit: @Wh1plash96 on Twitter)



We're expecting the big update to hit in the spring, but Xbox One Preview members will likely get their hands on it sooner.



[via Windows Central]