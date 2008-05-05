HP & LaCie/Axentra Media Servers

The Triumph of Streaming Media
That said, there are many big differences between the two servers we chose for this review. The HP EX475 MediaSmart comes in a mini-PC tower with two 500-GB drives (and includes empty bays for two more internal SATA 150 drives), uses a standard if low-powered PC CPU, offers numerous expansion ports and runs on Windows Home Server software. In addition to providing plenty of storage, shared media bins for photos, music, videos and automatic support for iTunes music files, the MediaSmart also offers ample SMB-based storage for files of all kinds, handles automated backup for Windows Vista and XP systems on your network and also monitors network health as well. It also costs $700 and up.
The LaCie Ethernet Disk mini – Home Edition is essentially a 500 GB external hard disk that includes a network interface, along with an embedded 900 MHz Marvell processor that runs Linux, and supports pretty comprehensive media management services (also including automatic support for iTunes). But there’s no client image-level backup nor network health (you can however, backup the whole server easily, and snapshot client directories), and no real expansion capability, either. But at prices ranging from $150 to $200, the Ethernet Disk mini may be a lot more affordable for many households.
The EX475 MediaSmart dwarfs the LaCie Ethernet Disk mini in size, capability and cost.
In the sections that follow next, we’ll cover these two media servers separately, starting with the HP EX475 MediaSmart, followed by the LaCie Ethernet Disk mini – Home Edition. At the end of this article, we’ll compare and contrast these two devices, and recommend situations for which each one may be suitable.
The author also refers to the Mediasmart as having RAID, which it doesn't. It uses a somewhat different system of spanning multiple disks and making them appear as a single drive, but will make critical files redundant on multiple drives if a user wants.
Sure, it's an expensive machine, but like anything, there are deals to be found if one looks for it.
Every network, large or small, needs to provide a backup of important data. The HP MediaSmart Server does this often forgotten task automatically, through its daily backup of Client PC’s and Duplicate Folders on the server. The LaCie Ethernet Disk mini – Home Edition does not provide this capability, because it is an NAS, not a true Server, as evidenced by its lack of hard disk expansion, file redundancy, and Network Health monitoring, etc.
The old adage, “You get what you pay for” is never more true than when you compare the HP MediaSmart Server to the LaCie Ethernet Disk mini – Home Edition! There is no comparison, and the price reflects that.
As well, Interlude in his comment above made an error when he said 'The LaCie Ethernet Disk mini – Home Edition does not provide this capability'. The desktop applications which come with the LaCie does provide a Windows and Mac application for automated backups of data on my PCs to the HipServ OS on the LaCie drive. Its based on rsync and it works really well for me. It does folder and file backups, but thats all I need. To boot, the LaCie device fully supports both the Mac and Windows which I love. The Windows Home Server does not provide this capability - Microsoft says Windows Home Server supports the Mac, but when you read the fine print it only supports the Mac if you install Vista on it. That is NOT supporting the Mac. As well, Interlude was incorrect when he said that the LaCie is not a true server - the LaCie drive runs HipServ which uses as its base the RedHat Linus Enterprise Server 4 OS. The same server OS that many banks around the world depend on.
The LaCie device even allows me to make a secondary backup to an attached USB hard drive through the HipServ MySafe feature. The LaCie may not have multiple drives, but it least that it will not corrupt my data... unlike the Windows Home Server does.