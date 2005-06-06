Linksys WRT54G Wireless-G Broadband Router reviewed

Introduction

Linksys Instant Wireless-G Broadband Router Summary Broadcom based 802.11g Router Update 2/1/2004 Wireless bridging support for WAP54G added in Version 2.02.2 firmware. Pros • No WEP enabled performance degradation

• Removable antennas

• Inbound and Outbound traffic logging Cons • Mixed mode operation kills draft-11g client throughput

Linksys' WRT54G Wireless-G Broadband Router seems to be more popular than its WAP54G Access Point sibling, or maybe it's just the marketing push that Linksys is putting behind it. At any rate I received it a few weeks ago and used it extensively for the draft-11g performance testing that I did for the 802.11g NeedToKnow, and figured it was time to give it a review of its own.

Although both it and the previously reviewed WAP54G run on essentially the same Broadcom platform, the WRT54G came with newer firmware that yielded significant performance differences.