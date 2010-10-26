Sony Walkman Sticker for your iPhone

Recently, Sony announced that they were discontinuing the Sony Walkman. Right on the iPod's anniversary too. Don't fret, it's never the end. Now you can celebrate both of these historical milestones by giving your iPhone that classic Walkman look. Etsy's vinyl stickers bring a comfortable retro feel to your nifty little post-space age gadget, and how!

Etsy guarantees that these aren't just plain old stickers. They're sturdy enough to help you keep on rocking old school for at least 5 to 7 more years. That's a bit longer than Sony's current commitment to a product that carried them through the 80's. For about $6, it's a great way to celebrate the roots of portable music.

[source Etsy]