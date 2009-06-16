Senators Request Probe Into Mobile Carrier Deals

When a spiffy new phone hits the market, more often than not people who really want the device will have to change carriers due to an exclusive agreement between the manufacturer and a specific wireless network.



According to Reuters, Democrats John Kerry, chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, and the Internet; Byron Dorgan of North Dakota; Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican all signed a letter addressed to Michael Copps, acting chairman of the FCC and detailed their concerns about exclusivity and the possible restrictions of consumer choice.



Dated June 15, the letter requests that Copps study the issue with great care “act expeditiously should he find that exclusivity agreements unfairly restrict consumer choice or adversely impact competition in the commercial wireless marketplace.”



If the Senators prove to be correct, this could mean the end of agreements that restricts handsets like the iPhone, Palm Pre, the Blackberry Storm and many others from being tied to one specific network. What are your thoughts on exclusive agreements between carriers and manufacturers? Let us know in the comments below.