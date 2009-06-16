When a spiffy new phone hits the market, more often than not people who really want the device will have to change carriers due to an exclusive agreement between the manufacturer and a specific wireless network.
According to Reuters, Democrats John Kerry, chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, and the Internet; Byron Dorgan of North Dakota; Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican all signed a letter addressed to Michael Copps, acting chairman of the FCC and detailed their concerns about exclusivity and the possible restrictions of consumer choice.
Dated June 15, the letter requests that Copps study the issue with great care “act expeditiously should he find that exclusivity agreements unfairly restrict consumer choice or adversely impact competition in the commercial wireless marketplace.”
If the Senators prove to be correct, this could mean the end of agreements that restricts handsets like the iPhone, Palm Pre, the Blackberry Storm and many others from being tied to one specific network. What are your thoughts on exclusive agreements between carriers and manufacturers? Let us know in the comments below.
Senators Request Probe Into Mobile Carrier Deals
You really don't get it do you? In exchange for exclusivity these companies (Apple, Palm, Blackberry) get money towards development of the new phone.
If anything this will potentially stifle innovation because companies will be less likely to dump as much of their own money into a phone...
Look at BlackBerry, they've been available for every network forever. Look at the Motorola Razr, name a company that didn't offer a Razr at some point. Look at every "free with new plan" Nokia or Samsung. Obviously cell phone companies are more than capable of making phones for every and any carrier out there.
Exclusivity agreements are about one thing, profit. When companies consipire to limit consumer freedom for profit, then it becomes a matter for the government. There's no proof that's what is happening here, but that's why the FCC has been asked to look into this.
Disagree. Every time Uncle Sam gets involved in business, it backfires. Let the markets choose what to do. You and I ("consumers" or "demand") are a better gauge for what should be bought/sold than a group of Harvard lawyers posing as this nation's "leaders."
THIS IS A GOOD THING! CELL PHONE MAKERS AND COMPANIES CAN GO F* THEMSELVES!!