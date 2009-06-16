Trending

Senators Request Probe Into Mobile Carrier Deals

A report on Reuters today says that several U.S. senators are urging anticompetition regulators to review exclusive arrangements regarding mobile handset technology between wireless carriers and cell phone makers.

When a spiffy new phone hits the market, more often than not people who really want the device will have to change carriers due to an exclusive agreement between the manufacturer and a specific wireless network.

According to Reuters, Democrats John Kerry, chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, and the Internet; Byron Dorgan of North Dakota; Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican all signed a letter addressed to Michael Copps, acting chairman of the FCC and detailed their concerns about exclusivity and the possible restrictions of consumer choice.

Dated June 15, the letter requests that Copps study the issue with great care “act expeditiously should he find that exclusivity agreements unfairly restrict consumer choice or adversely impact competition in the commercial wireless marketplace.”

If the Senators prove to be correct, this could mean the end of agreements that restricts handsets like the iPhone, Palm Pre, the Blackberry Storm and many others from being tied to one specific network. What are your thoughts on exclusive agreements between carriers and manufacturers? Let us know in the comments below.

52 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vohnvest 17 June 2009 04:10
    wont some phones still not work with other networks by design?
    Reply
  • jerreece 17 June 2009 04:10
    Finally!!
    Reply
  • chripuck 17 June 2009 04:17
    jerreeceFinally!!
    You really don't get it do you? In exchange for exclusivity these companies (Apple, Palm, Blackberry) get money towards development of the new phone.

    If anything this will potentially stifle innovation because companies will be less likely to dump as much of their own money into a phone...
    Reply
  • suppliesidejesus 17 June 2009 04:19
    Not necessarily, as many cell phone manufacturers make both CDMA and GSM versions of their phones. I would LOVE to see all phones starting to come unlocked instead of a choice few.
    Reply
  • greenskye 17 June 2009 04:19
    I figured most exclusivity deals were natural outcomes due to the differing technologies employed by the networks. Would manufactures be forced to make the same phone 4 times so that they all worked on all networks? As much as I'd love for verizon to get some more phones this doesn't make much sense.
    Reply
  • 17 June 2009 04:22
    There's no question -- these linkages are anti-competitive. Congress should take action.
    Reply
  • hellwig 17 June 2009 04:29
    As SSJ stated above, there are two major network technologies, CDMA and GSM. Most phones are already made for both technologies. Remember, just because the iPhone is AT&T only in the U.S., different carriers have the exclusivety in other nations, and they probably don't use the same exact network technology.

    Look at BlackBerry, they've been available for every network forever. Look at the Motorola Razr, name a company that didn't offer a Razr at some point. Look at every "free with new plan" Nokia or Samsung. Obviously cell phone companies are more than capable of making phones for every and any carrier out there.

    Exclusivity agreements are about one thing, profit. When companies consipire to limit consumer freedom for profit, then it becomes a matter for the government. There's no proof that's what is happening here, but that's why the FCC has been asked to look into this.
    Reply
  • 17 June 2009 04:32
    here in brazil, all phones must be unlocked since last year, prices have dropped a lot.
    Reply
  • Dave_69 17 June 2009 04:33
    Congress should take action
    Disagree. Every time Uncle Sam gets involved in business, it backfires. Let the markets choose what to do. You and I ("consumers" or "demand") are a better gauge for what should be bought/sold than a group of Harvard lawyers posing as this nation's "leaders."
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 17 June 2009 04:38
    chripuckYou really don't get it do you? In exchange for exclusivity these companies (Apple, Palm, Blackberry) get money towards development of the new phone. If anything this will potentially stifle innovation because companies will be less likely to dump as much of their own money into a phone...You really don't get it do you? These companies make billions. You really think it costs $500 for some dude in china to make an iPhone? NO! These companies are insanely rich and if you really think they NEED that money for "innovation" then you are the one that doesn't really get it.
    THIS IS A GOOD THING! CELL PHONE MAKERS AND COMPANIES CAN GO F* THEMSELVES!!
    Reply