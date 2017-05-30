Leaked iPhone 8 Schematics Show Apple's Curvy Flagship

Apple's iPhone 8 is now the subject of some fresh rumors that suggest some big changes are afoot.

(Image credit: Slashleaks/Benjamin Geskin)

Schematics purporting to show the iPhone 8 design were leaked over the weekend by Slashleaks and Benjamin Geskin. The schematics, which haven't been verified, show an orange outline around the front panel that, according to the leakers, depicts the screen lines.

If the schematics are real, the drawings and lines would suggest that the iPhone 8 won't have bezels on the left, right, and bottom of the screen, and will only have a small area at the top where Apple plans to bundle the earpiece and front-facing camera.

On the back, the schematics, which were earlier reported on by 9to5Mac, show a vertically aligned rear-facing camera, instead of the horizontally aligned option you'll currently find in the iPhone 7 Plus. There's also a big circle towards the top of the rear panel that will house the Apple logo, according to the Geskin report. Some had suggested that the circle was in place for a fingerprint sensor, but Geskin said that's not the case.

In more detailed schematics from Slashleaks, an identical design is shown, but an actual screen drawing is there, along with a metal spine to separate both sides.

While it's impossible to know whether the drawings are real or fakes, they do follow several of the latest rumors surrounding Apple's iPhone 8. Several recent reports, in fact, have said that the iPhone 8 will come with an OLED screen that entirely covers the face and will have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor baked into the display. There's also talk that Apple has decided to go with a vertically aligned rear-facing camera rather than a horizontal alternative.

The design in the second schematic also follows earlier reports, which say that Apple will have glass panels on either side separated by a metal spine.

Still, parsing fact from fiction isn't always easy in the constantly moving world of iPhone 8 rumors. And there's a chance that Apple could ultimately choose to make modifications to the handset's design before it sends it off to assembly.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 8 later this year alongside two other devices, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Those handsets are rumored to include only minor upgrades over last year's iPhone 7 models.