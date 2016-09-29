Report: Exploded iPhone 7 Delivered to Customer

2016 may go down as the most explosive year in smartphones.

Today (Sept. 29), Boy Genius Report reported news of a new iPhone 7 owner whose handset was DOA, apparently via combustion. This image originated in a Reddit post from user “kroopthesnoop” who posted the image of a matte black iPhone 7 in a burnt condition, alongside its box.

(Image credit: kroopthesnoop / Reddit / Imgur)

Details are minimal at the moment, as the scorched handset’s new owner wrote only “I’m not certain, but something happened between the factory and delivery,” in the thread on Reddit.

With only one unverified report, this isn’t enough to spread doubt in Apple’s quality control. Samsung recently issued a global recall for the Galaxy Note 7 due to some handsets catching on fire or exploding.

We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post if we receive feedback.