Best iPhone 6 Plus Cases

You've managed to score the Precious — otherwise known as this year's iPhone 6 Plus. But now you're nervous around your prized gadget; after all, it's too easy to fumble and drop a phone, of any size, or to subject it to various everyday bumps and nicks. The selection of cases for the iPhone 6 Plus is thinner than on the iPhone 6, but that is sure to change as time goes on.

Some cases on Amazon.com say they fit the iPhone 6 Plus, but these are not from mainstream manufacturers. Here are some of our favorites from the first round of announcements; we'll update our list as more become available

Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.