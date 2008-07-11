iPhone 3G First Look Part 1

An iPhone Noob's Report: The Line

So I waited, filled with jealousy each time I saw someone caress a new iPhone. As the months progressed, my Treo faced every possible malady and dysfunction, but I was determined to make it last until the second-gen iPhone showed up. Finally, my day is here! More than a year and a half after I first began my wait, I got in line at an Apple Store in Los Angeles at 4:30 a.m., all ready to take home my new, long-awaited, bundle of joy.

When 8 a.m. came and went, all 350 people in line knew something was up. And whatever it was wasn’t good. Strangely, the entire staff of the Apple store skipped outside towards the people in line and performed a very loud, raucous cheer.

Then, they promptly went away again. Then, one representative came forward and said, “Just want to let you all know that we are having technical difficulties and there will be a delay before we can begin selling phones.”

Groan.

Why cheer when you only have bad news to report to an already anxious crowd?

According to early Web reports, the iTunes activation servers were down, and those servers were managed by AT&T. Eventually, the Apple store began taking customers but warned that malfunctions and errors abounded and that none of us should have our hopes up for a working phone.