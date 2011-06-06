Apple Modernizes iOS 5 With Android-like Notifications, BBM-like Messaging, and PC Free

Apple is well-known for its user-centric design. The company has a reputation for making products are simple to use and very user friendly. Compared to some other mobile operating systems, however, iOS has always lagged behind the competition in one area or another.

In the beginning it was copy and paste, then multitasking. Of late was Apple's intrusive notification system that it hadn't evolved in the slightest bit. At today's Apple WWDC event, however, iOS 5 was demonstrated to get the platform caught up -- and then some.

Check out a rundown of all the new iOS features coming this Fall to the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2, and 3G and 4G iPod touches.