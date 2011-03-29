Modular Lighting Makes Chemistry In Your Room

This LED lighting concept features a functional modular design that makes way for an endless variety of arrangements depending on the designer's choice. The Mod Light concept allows designers to choose from a ceiling suspended design or lamp base structure that can live in a 2-dimensional plane or even take a 3-D form.

The possibilities that can be created using the Mod Light are virtually limitless as owners can rotate and attach various different shapes and sizes to create the perfect lighting situation. Pictured above, this lighting concept can create a very modern lighting arrangement that resembles chemical structures. For more of designer Adam Wendel's work, head on over to his website here.