Trending

Every Smart Light That Works with Alexa (And How to Get Them)

By Light 

Which smart lights work with Alexa, and how much do they cost?

All of the Bulbs That Work with Alexa

Now with six Alexa-enabled devices of its own (and plenty more from third parties), Amazon is dominating the smart-home voice-assistant market. One of the easiest and most practical uses for such an assistant is to control the lights in your house with nothing but your voice.

But which lights work with Alexa, and how much do they cost? We've broken it down my manufacturer and will add to the list as more become available.

MORE: Light Bulb Guide - LED vs. CFL vs. Halogen

Philips Hue

Philips was one of the first companies to get into the smart home space, and the company's lights work with the greatest number of smart home systems. Philips also has a wide range of lighting (you can get details on all of the Philips Hue lights here), ranging from simple white lights to colored LED strips. However, in order to connect Philips lights with Alexa, you'll need the Philips hub, which is included in the company's starter kits. To keep things somewhat simpler, we've only included bulbs and lightstrips, and not standalone light fixtures.

NamePriceDescription
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
$69.99 Amazon
Comes with two bulbs (white only) and a hub
Philips 465443 Hue White A19 Light Bulb
$25.49 Amazon
Comes with two bulbs (white only) but no hub. Also available in 3- and 4-packs.
Philips 464479 Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
$139.99 Amazon
3rd-gen (color lights), comes with three bulbs and a hub
Philips 464503 Hue White and Color A19 LED Bulb (3rd Generation)
$39.95 Amazon
Single bulb (color), 3rd gen
Philips Hue Light Strip Plus, 2nd Generation
$54.99 Amazon
2nd-gen light strip, Hub required
Philips 800292 Hue Light Strip Plus Extension
$22.99 Amazon
40-inch extension, 2nd gen
Philips Hue Go Light

$67.74 Amazon
Circular ambiance light with battery, hub required.
Philips 456681 Hue White and Color Ambiance GU10 Light Bulb
$
Single GU10 bulb, 2nd gen, Hub required
Philips 456673 Hue White and Color Ambiance Par16 Light Bulb, 2nd Generation
$49.99 AmazonSingle bulb, hub required
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12
$42.49 AmazonE12 Decorative Candle, 40W Equivalent. Hub required.

MORE: Philips Hue Lights: A Guide to What Each Does (and Costs)

Lifx

Lifx's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they can communicate directly with Alexa without needing a hub. Like Philips, these bulbs come in standard A19 and BR30 sizes, as well as a light strip. Lifx's bulbs also work with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

NamePriceDescription
Lifx Mini White (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb
$22.49 AmazonSingle bulb, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
Lifx Mini Day & Dusk (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb$29.97 Amazon

Single bulb, adjustable, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
Lifx Mini (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb
$39.99 AmazonSingle bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb$47.99 AmazonSingle bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
LIFX (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
$58.99 Amazon
Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
LIFX + (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
$58 Amazon
Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.
Available in 1- or 4-packs.
LIFX + (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
$53.1 Amazon
Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.
Available in 1- or 4-packs.
LIFX Z (Starter Kit) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip
$74.49 Amazon
(Base + 2 meters of strip), adjustable, multicolor, dimmable
LIFX Z (Extension) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip
$29.99 Amazon1-meter extension for light strip

GE

GE's bulbs also require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi router, but overall, they are fairly inexpensive. However, GE's selection is fairly limited and offers no color options.

NamePriceDescription
GE Link Starter Kit
$756.89 Amazon Marketplace1 hub and 2 A19 bulbs, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent
GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb (A19)
$14 Amazon
Single A19 soft white (2700K), 60-watt equivalent
GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, BR30
$32.5 AmazonSingle bulb, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent
GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, PAR38 Floodlight
$24.5 Amazon Marketplace
(3000K), 90-watt equivalent, indoor/outdoor
C by GE C-Life Starter Kit
$43.23 AmazonIncludes two A19-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.
C by GE Tintable White Indoor Floodlight Starter Kit
$41.61 AmazonIncludes two BR30-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.

TP-Link has a small selection of bulbs, but like Lifx products, these bulbs also have Wi-Fi built in, so a hub is not required.

NamePriceDescription
TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB100$48.87 AmazonA19, dimmable, 50W equivalent
TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB110
$19.99 Amazon
A19 dimmable, 60W equivalent
TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB120$22.89 Amazon
A19, white can be tuned from soft white (2700k) to daylight (6500k). Dimmable, 60W equivalent
TP-Link Multicolor Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb LB130
$34.99 Amazon
Multicolor, dimmable, tunable white, 60W equivalent
TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB200$34.79 Amazon MarketplaceBR30, Soft, white, dimmable
TP-Link Smart LED Bulb with Color Changing Hue LB230$ AmazonBR30, multicolor, 80W equivalent

Cree

Cree makes a few smart bulbs, but in order to get them to work with Alexa, you'll have to pair them with another smart hub; they're compatible with Wink, WeMo, SmartThings and ZigBee, which means you can connect them to the Philips Hue hub.

NamePriceDescription
Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)
$49.99 Amazon
60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable
Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C110 (6-pack)
$
60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable
Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)
$11.97 Amazon
Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable
Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (6-pack)
$67.99 Amazon
Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable

Osram

The Sylvania Lightify brand, which is owned by Osram, features a few light bulbs, as well as an outdoor light strip, which can be inserted into the ground. All of the Lightify lights use ZigBee, and you'll need to connect them to a hub (it will work with Wink, SmartThings and HomeKit) before you can control them via Alexa.

NamePriceDescription
Lightify 9-watt Dimmable Soft White
$24.49 AmazonA19 bulb, 2,700K, 60W equivalent. Built-in Wi-Fi.
A19 Color (2-pack)$18 Amazon
2-Pack, 60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K - 6500K
A19 Color (single bulb)$
60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K-6500K
A19 White (single bulb)$9.99 Amazon
On/off/Ddim only, 60W equivalent
A19 White (single bulb)$9.99 Amazon
Tunable white from 2700-6500K
LED Flex Light Strip
$44.99 Amazon
Color light strip; includes three 2-foot strips, power supply and controller
LED Flex Light StripExpansion Pack$13.98 Amazon
Includes two 2-foot strips
Smart Home LED Landscape Lighting Set
$47.11 Amazon
14-foot. mini lights, string of 9 garden spots, 9 mounting stakes, 3M mounting tape and a power supply
LED Garden Spot Mini Expansion Add-On Kit
$13 Amazon
3-foot run of three RGB lights, 4.67-foot length

Stack

While Stack offers only two types of bulbs — a standard A19 and a BR30 downlight — these bulbs have motion sensors that will automatically turn the lights on and off if the sensors detect someone's in the room. The lights will also dim and brighten based on ambient light and adjust their color temperature based on the time of day. In addition to Alexa, the Stack bulbs work with Nest and IFTTT. In order to connect these bulbs to any system, though, you'll need the hub included with the starter kit.

NamePriceDescription
Stack Classic Starter Kit$89.99 Stack LightingIncludes two A19 bulbs and a hub
Stack Classic$28.00 Stack Lighting
Single A19 bulb
Stack downlight starter kit$99.00 Stack Lighting
Includes two BR30 bulbs and a hub
Stack Downlight$Single BR30 bulb

Sengled

Sengled makes a number of smart LEDs, some of which have speakers and motion detectors built in. After Philips Hue, they're our favorite smart bulb in terms of affordability and ease of use. However, only Sengled's Element line of bulbs will work with Alexa at this time.

NamePriceDescription
Sengled E21-G14W Element Classic Programmable LED Smart Home Lighting Starter Kit
$39.99 Amazon
Includes hub and 2 x A19 2700K smart bulbs
Sengled Element Classic A19 bulb

$9.99 Amazon
Single A19 2700K bulb, hub required
Sengled E12-N14W Element Classic
$12.13 AmazonBR30 indoor floodlight, 2700K. Available in 1, 4, or 8-packs
Sengled Z01-A19NAE26W Element Plus Starter Kit
$54.99 Amazon Marketplace
Includes hub and 2 A19 2700K-6500K dimmable LED bulbs
Sengled Z01-A19NAE26W Element Plus
$17.99 Amazon
Single bulb, color-temperature control from soft white (2700K) to daylight (6500K), Hub required.

Insteon

While Insteon makes a number of smart home devices, it has only two LED bulbs, an A19 and a PAR38 bulb for recessed fixtures. Both require you to purchase Insteon's hub (sold separately) to connect the bulb to Alexa or any other smart home system.

NamePriceDescription
Insteon LED Light Bulb
$26.5 Amazon Marketplace
60-watt equivalent, A19
Insteon 2674-222 PAR38
$18 Amazon Marketplace
75-watt equivalent, PAR38 bulb

Geeni

Geeni makes a small range of connected bulbs that work not just with Alexa, but Google Home as well. Geeni's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they don't need to connect to a hub either.

NamePriceDescription
Prisma 450
$16.92 AmazonChanges color. A19 bulb. 450 lumens (45 watt-equivalent).
Prisma 1050
$21.99 Amazon
Changes color. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent).
Lux 800
$17.99 AmazonWhite only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 800 lumens (60 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin)
Lux 1050
$16.99 AmazonWhite only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin)
Prisma Drop
$18.99 AmazonMulticolor BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent)
Lux Drop
$16.67 AmazonWhite only. BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent). 2700k-6500k adjustable temperature control

Haiku

Haiku has just one light that works with Alexa, but it comes in multiple styles: white, satin nickel, polished aluminum, bronze and black. This ceiling lamp changes color temperature and brightness based on the time of day and ambient light. A motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically, too. The Haiku light is also suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

NamePriceDescription
Haiku Home White$149.00 Amazon
White finish

For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.