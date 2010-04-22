VIDEO: An iPhone Running Android

It's interesting to see but the apps and software are what makes the iPhone so great, right? Take that away and you're just left with 'meh' hardware that isn't really anything special compared to other phones on the market. Handy then that the phone actually gives the choice to boot to either iPhone OS or Android. An iPhone with Android might not be all that special and but an iPhone with both Android and iPhone OS is a pretty neat idea.

Right now it's only working on the original iPhone so it'll likely improve as it gets to the 3G and the 3GS.

Check the video below to see it in action.

(Linux on the iPhone)