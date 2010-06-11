Pro-porn Group Puts Porn on San Francisco iPads

With WWDC going on in San Fransisco right now, the city is blanketed in Apple fans and iPad billboards. A group calling themselves Freedom from Porn decided to take advantage and pasted new x-rated screenshots onto all the iPads in Apple advertisements.

The screenshots include a racy version of Steve Jobs' Facebook profile. Among the porn stars on his friends list are shared videos from Steve along with status updates like:

"I woke up this morning and was browsing the internet on my iPad when I came across this amazing video of two women kissing. It's going to change the way you masturbate."

Freedom from Porn's website also carries an open letter to Jobs:

Other screenshots added to the posters around San Francisco include emails to Jobs from his personal assistant confirming the installation of a sex swing in his basement and someone using Adultfriends.com.

Check out the website with full size screenshots here.