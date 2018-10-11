Alexa, Play Halo: Xbox One Gains New Voice Controls

There's a new way to navigate your Xbox One, and you won't even need a controller for it.

Microsoft has released an Xbox Skill, which will allow you to control the console with your voice using any Amazon Alexa or Microsoft Cortana device. The skill rolled out to beta testers in September, but is now publicly available in the U.S. for the first time.

Once you've set up the Xbox Skill, you can ask Alexa to turn your device on and off, control the volume, launch games and apps, and capture screenshots and clips. It's also able to do multiple steps with one command.

For example, when you tell Alexa to launch a game, Alexa will turn on your console, sign you in, and start your game. And if you're wondering what else Alexa and Cortana can do for you, you can simply say, "ask Xbox, what can I say?"





(Image credit: Microsoft)

How to Use the Xbox Skill

To get started, you'll want to sign into the Xbox you want to control, then sign into the Alexa app or website with your Amazon account. You can create one for free. Then, search for the Xbox skill, and press "enable." After that, follow Alexa's instructions to pair your Alexa device to your console.



To get started with Cortana, sign in on Cortana's website on a Windows 10 PC and link the skill.



