The Next Google Home Could Spell Trouble for Amazon

Google could be taking over the more than just the smart home with a device that combines the capabilities of its Google Home hub and Google's mesh Wi-Fi system, according to a report from The Information.



If Google does come out with the device, the company could be pitting itself even more firmly against the Amazon Echo smart home hub and the Amazon-backed Luma mesh networking system. And considering that the $129 Google Home undercuts the $180 Amazon Echo, this rumored new Google Home system could be priced competitively should Amazon decide to offer a similar product.



It's not clear when the combination device will be for sale. The current iteration of the Google Home is already an appealing smart home device, thanks to its intelligent Google Assistant AI, seamless integration with Google services and impressive audio quality.



The news comes as a patent filed by Apple reveals another possible competitor to the Amazon Echo, which would let you control your smart home using Siri. The rumored Google Home upgrade sounds a bit like the upcoming Samsung Connect Home device, which combines a router with a smart home hub.



A Google spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.



