Google Home Just Beat Amazon Echo for First Time

For the first time, Google is king of the smart-speaker market, according to market-analysis firm Canalys.

Aided in no doubt by its $49 Home Mini, Google shipped 3.2 million of its Google Assistant-enabled devices between Jan. 1 and March 31 of 2018, while its longtime rival Amazon shipped 2.5 million Echo devices.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is a significant milestone for Google. At the beginning of 2017, Amazon held a whopping 79.6 percent of the worldwide smart-speaker market, Canalys reports, while Google held only 19.3 percent. Since then, Google has been steadily closing the gap. As of the end of March, Google has skyrocketed to hold 36.2 percent, with Amazon dropping to 27.7 percent.

However, a recent study from Strategy Analytics paints a different picture; it estimated that, during the first quarter of 2018, Amazon sold 4 million smart speakers, while Google shipped 2.4 million devices. While these numbers keep Amazon in the lead, the analytics firm did note that Amazon’s market share was halved, to 43.4 percent from 81.8 percent the same period last year. Still, the company sold twice as many devices year-over-year.

The competition between Amazon and Google for control of your home is long and storied; for a time, Amazon stopped selling products from Google smart home-subsidiary Nest, and still doesn’t carry Google Home, Pixel, or Chromecast products. Google, in turn, pulled YouTube from the Echo Show and Echo Spot. While it’s hard to say which tech titan will come out on top in the long run, one thing’s for sure: Amazon should definitely be worried.

