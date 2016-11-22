Galaxy S7 About to Copy iPhone's Hottest Color (Report)

It's been a rough year for Samsung, but the company may have just the thing to take on Apple going into the holidays: a shiny black Galaxy S7. Not to be outdone by the iPhone 7's new Jet Black color option, the Korean smartphone maker is reportedly getting ready to release a glossy black version of its own flagship.

The "Jet Black" Galaxy S7 is set to launch sometime next month, according to The Korea Herald. The new color would complement the S7 and S7 Edge's existing color options, which include matte black, gold and silver, as well as a stunning Blue Coral option that Samsung unveiled last month.

Samsung may be introducing this new color to regenerate excitement around the Galaxy S7, which is the latest Samsung device that's reportedly catching fire in the hands of its customers. While Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 earlier this year due to its faulty, explosion-prone battery, the company released a statement this week insisting that the Galaxy S7 is fine, and that any reported incidents are likely due to external damage.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are two of our favorite smartphones on the market, thanks to their sleek waterproof designs, rich displays and excellent cameras.

However, even if it can overcome its potential safety issues, the Galaxy S7 has some serious competition this holiday season. The iPhone 7 and Google Pixel are arguably the best iOS and Android phones yet, and the newly released OnePlus 3T offers flagship-quality specs for just $439 unlocked.