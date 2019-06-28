Early Amazon Prime Day Deals: Echo Input, Echo Dot From $15

Amazon is ending the month with a deluge of Amazon Prime Day like deals on its Echo speakers. For most devices, it's the best price cut we've seen all year.

Currently, you can get the following deals:

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Day Sale (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The Editor's Choice Echo Input — Amazon's smart plug — is the most noteworthy of the bunch because it's never been this cheap. (It's usually been $19 when on sale). There's a chance that Amazon may bundle the Echo Input for free on Prime Day, so keep that in mind.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Echo Dot is now $5 cheaper than it was on Father's Day. This is an amazing price that we don't see dropping much — if at all — on Prime Day. That said, you may see the Echo Dot bundled with a freebie (like the Echo Input) on Prime Day, so again, keep all of that in mind. If you do snag an Echo Dot, we recommend getting an Echo Dot case for it. The case is on sale and lets you switch up its looks.

One deal we definitely don't recommend is the Echo Plus with Philips Hue. It's been as cheap as $119 this year and we predict it could get even cheaper on Prime Day.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a good bundle deal — Prime members who purchase a 1-year audible subscription at the discounted price of $119.50 ($30 off), will get an instant credit that lets them buy an Echo Dot for just $1. This deal is for Prime members only and you must sign into your account in order to see the promo.

There's no telling when these Echo deals will end, but if you miss them — there's always Prime Day.