Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a Netflix Interactive Movie You Can Play Right Now

Netflix has unveiled Bandersnatch to the world, the new Black Mirror movie that is also an interactive ‘choose your own’ adventure.

No stranger to twisted tales, the Netflix team, lead by the brilliant Charlie Brooker, has created another innovative story that has myriad outcomes.



This is because it uses the interactive storytelling trope Netflix has been trialling with its kids content. This began with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and was used more recently with Minecraft: Story Mode.

But its latest interactive story is definitely not a kids one. Based in a dystopian-looking 1980s Croydon, Greater London, it follows a group of video game makers that are trying to adapt The Bandersnatch, a cult ‘choose your own adventure’ sci-fi book.



The actual choices you as the viewer can make feature at the bottom of the screen. They can be as seemingly innocuous as the cereal the characters have for breakfast, all the way up to things that are far more sinister.



Bandersnatch has been written by Charlie Brooker, stars Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter and Alice Lowe, and is directed by David Slade. Slade is no stranger to the Black Mirror universe, having directed last season’s Metalhead.



Even though Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is just 90 minutes long, it’s said there’s over five hours of footage thanks to all the options you can choose.



This is definitely a movie you will be coming back to again and again but there are reports that the interactive elements of the story don't work on a number of devices. According to NewOnNetflix, the interactive movie doesn't work on the following:



BT YouView box

Amazon FireStick

Samsung Smart TV (Older models)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Virgin TiVo



The reason, according to Netflix, is because the movie has to "pre-cache" two different outcomes and these devices don't yet support that feature.