With summer in full swing, chances are you're taking your workout on the road. But before you lace up your trainers, here's something you'll want to know. Many of the best Fitbit fitness trackers are on sale this week. Here are the best post-Prime Day deals still available.

Fitbit Charge 3

Amazon currently has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95. This fitness tracker is normally priced at $149.94, so you're looking at a $30 discount. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the best all-around fitness tracker for the money.

In our Fitbit Charge 3 review, we liked its 7-day battery life, touchscreen display, advanced sleep-analysis features, and swim-proof design. However, it does lack an on-board GPS, so look elsewhere if that's an important feature for you.

Fitbit Versa

Amazon is currently selling the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $169. That's $30.95 off its regular price of $199.95. The Fitbit Versa is our favorite smartwatch under $200, and has a number of features specifically tailored to women.

In our review, we were impressed by its lightweight and attractive design, 4-day battery life and accurate sleep analysis. Despite its lack of GPS, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its fitness-focused functionality.

Fitbit Charge 2

For a limited time, you can get the Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition from Google Express for $94.95. Normally priced at $179.99, that's $85 off its regular price. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this heart rate and fitness wristband. Even better, use coupon, "JULY20SAVE" to drop the price down to $75.96.

This coupon is valid until August 4.

The Fitbit Charge 2 keeps tabs on the steps you take, the stairs you climb, your distance traveled, active minutes, and the calories you've burned.

We reviewed the Fitbit Charge 2 and liked its interchangeable band, accurate heart rate monitor, dedicated app, and 5-day battery life. Although it lacks water resistance, its larger screen and upgraded activity functions make it and excellent mid-range fitness tracker.

Fitbit Blaze

Amazon has the Fitbit Blaze (Small) on sale for $139.99. Traditionally, this smart fitness watch retails for $160, so that's $21 in savings. It's the best price we've seen for this wearable all year.

The Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch promises up to five days of battery life on a full tank. This multi-sport fitness tracker displays real-time stats while you're running, biking or engaging in cardio exercise. With heart rate monitoring right on your wrist, this fitness band eliminates the need to wear an uncomfortable chest strap.

In our Fitbit Blaze review, we liked its on-screen animated workouts, interchangeable band and good battery life. Although it has to be taken out of the wristband to be charged, it's worth considering for anyone looking for a big-screen alternative to the Fitbit Charge 2.

Fitbit Alta HR

Looking for a fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor? You can get the the Fitbit Alta HR (Large) for $79 from Amazon. The fitness tracker normally sells for $130 so that's $51 off its regular price.

It features a 3-axis accelerometer, vibration motor, OLED tap display and can last up to 6 days between charges. It's the best price we could find and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fitness band.

We reviewed the Fitbit Alta HR and liked its slim and stylish design. Although we thought the heart rate functionality could be better, it's a sensible successor to the Fitbit Alta.

Fitbit Ionic

Looking for an excellent deal on the Fitbit Ionic Watch? You can score one at Amazon currently for $199.95. That's $50 off its $250 list price.

We reviewed the Fitbit Ionic when it was first released and were impressed by its four day battery life and comprehensive sleep analysis. With built in GPS, you can track pace, distance whether you're cycling, running, swimming or walking.

Fitbit Accessories

Everyone can always use a spare charging cable for their Fitbit. Amazon has the Fitbit Alta Charging Cable for $9.99 ($10 off).

Not sure which fitness tracker to buy? Our Fitness Tracker Buying Guide will help you narrow down your options.