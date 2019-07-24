AirPods are among the best wireless headphones out there thanks to their comfortable fit, instant Apple device pairing, and hands-free Siri support. They're a solid choice if you own an iPhone and/or multiple Apple devices.

There are two versions of Apple's 2019 AirPods. You can choose from the AirPods with Charging Case for $159 or the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $199. (Alternatively, the wireless charging case costs $79 on its own). Those are high prices, but fortunately the AirPods are not immune to price cuts.

In fact, earlier this month Macy's had the 2019 AirPods on sale for $129. That's the lowest they've ever been and unsurprisingly the deal sold out in hours. For a deal you can actually get, we recommend you check out Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon continues to offer the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99. Normally priced at $159, that's $14 off and the best price we could find for these wireless earbuds at this moment. (Walmart offers the same price with free next-day shipping).

Amazon also has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179. That's $21 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these Apple earbuds. (Again, Walmart offers the same price).

2019 AirPods w/ Case: was $159 now $144.99 @ Amazon

The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods offer faster Apple device connectivity, longer battery life, and quick access to Siri. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $14 off the 2019 AirPods. View Deal

2019 AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wireless via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $179, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever. View Deal

(Image credit: Apple AirPods Credit: Shutterstock)

Iron Man AirPods Case: was $13.99 now $11.89 @ Amazon

Protect your AirPods from dust, dirt, bumps, and scratches with this awesome Iron Man AirPods Case. Save 15% via a clickable Amazon coupon. View Deal

Are the new Apple AirPods worth the price?

If you've been considering shelling out cash for a new pair of earbuds, we highly recommend Apple's AirPods.

Apple's latest earbuds feature hands-free Siri functionality, faster connectivity, and a longer battery life in comparison to the previous-gen AirPods.

If you're thinking about saving a few bucks by getting the 1st-gen AirPods — don't. Not only are they very hard to find, but even when you find them refurbished they're actually pricier than the current-gen AirPods. For example, Best Buy has the refurbished 1st-Gen AirPods for $149.99.

For more tips and tricks, check out our AirPods how-to guide.