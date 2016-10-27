Apple Launching Three iPhone 8s in 2017 (Report)

Apple could be going big for the iPhone's 10th anniversary next year, and not just in terms of design. The upcoming iPhone 8 may launch in three sizes when it hits in 2017, which would be more variations than Apple's ever offered for a single iPhone.

Photo: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide

This rumor comes by way of Nikkei Asian Report, which reports that Apple is preparing to launch a 5-inch model of its next phone alongside its usual 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch variations. A 5-inch iPhone 8 would be Apple's first device at that size, and could provide a middle ground for folks who want a big-screen iPhone but find the iPhone Plus models to be too massive.

Nikkei's report also adds weight to previous rumors that the iPhone 8 will sport a nearly all-glass design, ditching the usual metal casings that iPhones have had since 2012's iPhone 5. According to Nikkei's source, the upcoming phone will feature glass front and back panels held together by a metal frame.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be a radical refresh of Apple's smartphone, and its glass design is just the beginning. The phone is rumored to ditch its iconic home button in favor of a nearly edgeless display that would integrate Touch ID right into the screen. It might be the first iPhone with an OLED display, and may even have some sort of augmented reality functionality.

Apple may be banking on the iPhone 8 to rejuvenate interest in its long-running smartphone. While the company touted strong overall demand for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus during a recent earnings call, it also noted that iPhone sales dropped for the third consecutive quarter in a row.

We loved the iPhone 7 for its blazing performance, great cameras and useful water resistance, but it's easy to imagine iPhone 6 and 6s owners passing the device off as more of the same. The iPhone 8 could change all of that. At the same time, with pretty much all of Samsung's major phones exploding these days, Apple could probably release just about anything and still come out on top.