Here's the New iPhone 8 Color

Apple's iPhone 8 is just weeks away from its possible unveiling, and now we have word that a new color might be incoming.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Serial leaker Benjamin Geskin tweeted over the weekend that Apple is working on a new color for the iPhone 8 called Blush Gold. He added a picture of the device in his tweet, showing a handset that comes with a bronze-like finish. It's unknown whether Apple will stick with Blush Gold branding or convert to something else.

Apple has been rumored to be working on three colors for the iPhone 8, the company's highly anticipated handset. The smartphone will come in its usual black and silver, but there's also been talk of a "champagne gold." The "champagne," however, might be a bit of a misnomer, as some reports suggest the phone will be a darker shade of gold.

Now, Geskin, who has been right on a range of Apple rumors in the past, suggests the name is actually Blush Gold. And it will indeed come with a darker finish than a traditional champagne.

But there's more to the leak than just a new iPhone color. According to Geskin, the smartphone will likely have a black front face — a feature that Apple is reportedly using to make the handset look like its face is all screen. The Blush Gold will also reportedly come in 64GB and 128GB configurations.

Of course, Apple isn't commenting on its plans for the iPhone 8, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning.

As of this writing, the iPhone 8 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch screen that will nearly entirely cover the smartphone's face. It'll eliminate the physical home button, and there is still speculation over where exactly its fingerprint sensor will be located. Ultimately, the iPhone 8 is expected to be exceedingly expensive and may cost north of $1,000.

Apple hasn't yet announced plans for unveiling the smartphone, but it's expected to do so in September. If Geskin is right, it'll even come with a new color for you to consider when it's time to buy the smartphone sometime later this year.