Killer Deal: AncestryDNA Just Dropped to $59

Thanks to at-home DNA kits, tracing your family history is easier than ever. These kits dig into your ancestry and give you a breakdown of how your ancestors migrated over time by breaking down the ethnicities present in your DNA.





While there are multiple kits to choose from, few are as recognized as AncestryDNA. For a limited time, Amazon has the AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Kit on sale for $59. That's $40 off and the same price we saw during Black Friday.

The genetic testing process is pretty straightforward. Once you get your kit and activate it online, simply return a small saliva sample in the prepaid package. Then wait between 6 to 8 weeks for the results, which will be available for you to see online.

AncestryDNA can trace your roots back to 500 global regions. You can also opt to connect with people who share parts of your DNA.