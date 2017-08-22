Get the Amazon Echo for $80 Off Right Now

Call it an early Labor Day sale. Amazon is dropping the price of its most popular smart home devices, Kindles, and Fire tablets with savings between $10 to $90.

This includes many of the company's best products like the Echo, Echo Dot, and value-driven Fire HD 8.

It's not uncommon for Amazon to discount its hardware, and while this sale doesn't eclipse last month's Prime Day sale, it's still on par with previous Amazon promos.

The sale could also be Amazon trying to clear its inventory of the current Echo speaker to prepare for a new model, as an August 7 report from German tech blog Caschys claimed that an updated Echo with synchronized multiple-room audio is not far away.

The smart home deals will be valid through September 4, whereas the Kindle and Fire tablet specials will expire on August 26.

Smart Home

Echo Dot for $44.99

Echo for $99.99

Tap for $99.99

Fire Tablets

Kindles

Kindle Bundles