Amazon Drops Prices of Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon has been on a price-cutting rampage as of late, and the latest gadgets to land in the retail giant's price-cutting sights are the Echo and Echo Dot.

Currently, you can get a 2nd-generation Echo for $84.99 ($15 off) or an Echo Dot for $39.99 ($10 off).

Those are the the best deals we've seen for these devices so far this year. But they also happen to be the same prices we saw for these devices last month, proving that you should never pay full price for any Amazon hardware, as there's always a sale just around the corner.

Both Alexa-powered devices are great for streaming music, news, sports scores, and more. You can also use the Echo Dot or Echo to control other compatible smart home devices in your home, like a Nest Thermostat or any device connected to an Alexa-compatible smart plug.

If you've been keeping tabs, you may remember that the Echo and Echo Dot dropped to $79.99 and 29.99, respectively, during the 2017 holidays.

However, it's unlikely either gadget will hit that price low again till Prime Day 2018. So if you can't wait till July, here's your chance to save money on your first or second Alexa-powered device.

Both sales end April 21 at 3 a.m. ET.