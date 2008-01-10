CES 2008: Sharp Gaming TV

The new series has a Vyper Drive Game Mode that’s designed to eliminate perceptible lag between the game console and the display on the TV. The Aquos gaming series also comes with a custom remote control that includes a special game button that allows users to quickly jump to the TV’s side terminals and activate the Vyper Drive. The displays also have three HDMI inputs, DVI-I and dual components connections that are all compatible with 1080p.

The Aquos GP3 series comes in three colors (dark red, black and white). The 37-inch model is priced at around $1,700 while the 32" version is priced at approximately $1,400.