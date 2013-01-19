Apple Looking to 'Refresh and Refine' Siri

According to a job posting, Apple is looking to "refresh and refine" iOS' voice assistant, Siri.



The company is looking for a potential employee to "refresh and refine existing Siri dialog," according to the posting for a Siri writer/editor. In addition, Apple requires applicants to be able to expand the software's functionality.



"Siri's known for 'her' wit, cultural knowledge, and zeal to explain things in engaging, funny, and practical ways," reads the job listing. "The ideal candidate is someone who combines a love for language, wordplay, and conversation with demonstrated experience in bringing creative content to life within an intense technical environment."



Apple purchased Siri and incorporated it as an iOS application for the iPhone 4S in 2011. The technology has since been integrated to the latest versions of the iPad and iPod Touch, with Apple also looking to bring it to its OS X.



As for the inevitable revamped Siri, it may make an appearance in the iPhone 6 through iOS 7.

