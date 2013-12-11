Xbox One Update to Fix Multiplayer and SmartGlass Issues

Today (Dec. 11), Microsoft has pushed live a mandatory software update for its new video game console the Xbox One. With the Xbox One's default off state being a low-powered standby mode, the console should download the update automatically. Afterward, the console will completely power down, requiring a full start-up cycle to finish installation.

Xbox spokesperson Larry Hyrb, aka Major Nelson, listed in a blog post that this update provides the following items:

Addresses SmartGlass issues for some users when coming in and out of connected standby

Addresses multiplayer issues for some users when re-joining games

Addresses issues with inconsistent notifications for some users

Addresses dashboard performance for some users

Offers improvements for Xbox One’s TV, system update, and content update services for scaling over time

Updated wireless networking driver to improve connectivity issues for some users

To translate these items into English, the system will be less likely to cause problems with SmartGlass apps when the system comes out of standby, to drop players from multiplayer and to have errors with notifications. In the speed of moving through menus will improved, connecting to Wi-Fi will be less error prone, and future updates will be smoother in the future.

MORE: Xbox One Review

Microsoft has updated the Xbox site with support pages that show the step-by-step process of how the console is updated. These were likely added to reassure users that their system does not have a glitch. When the system starts up after an update has downloaded, it will stay on a static green screen for several minutes, leading some users to believe the console has frozen because there is no text saying it is installing software. But rest assure, says Microsoft. It is.

Major Nelson's post also stated that additional system updates will be coming next year, based on community feedback, which may include improvements to the party chats system, since that seems to be the biggest gripe in Internet forums.

Follow Kevin Ohannessian at @khohannessian and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.