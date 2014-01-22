Xbox One to Stream Live Sports

A screen grab of NeuLion's NBA app for the Xbox 360.

Fantasy football players as well as diehard basketball and hockey fans may soon have more to cheer about, as additional sports coverage is coming to the Xbox One.

Microsoft last week signed a deal with NeuLion, an online-video provider in Plainview, N.Y., to add more live coverage of games for the Xbox One console.

Content will include 24-hour live channels and on-demand games streamed at rates of up to 60 frames per second. That's twice the fluidity of games on television, and should result in smoother motion.

NeuLion says an Internet connection of at least 6 megabits per second will be required for 60-FPS video.

NeuLion will provide the video and data for the NFL app on Xbox One. NeuLion already provides video and data for Xbox 360's NBA Game Time app and the NHL GameCenter app.

With this new deal, the NBA and NHL apps, and possibly others, will likely come to Xbox One. The inclusion of 60-FPS content hints at upgrades and greater things to come for these apps.

NeuLion's streams also include data, allowing you to look at scores around the league, player stats, historical data and more. Offering this kind of info alongside actual video content seems to be one of the goals of the entertainment content featured on Xbox One.

The NFL app for the Xbox One already provides access to stats, as well as full integration with fantasy football leagues on NFL.com.

Source: NeuLion via CED

