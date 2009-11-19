Trending

Boy Dials 911 After Parents Take Away Xbox

By

Bad boy, bad boy. Be good or no Modern Warfare 2 for you!

When I was a kid under my parent's supervision (or dictatorship), I had things taken away from me as punishment. Be it TV time or video games, it'd be some sort of negative reinforcement. During none of those occurrences, however, did it ever come to mind that I should call the cops on my parents. Good thing I didn't, though, as it evidently doesn't work.

A 15-year-old boy had his Xbox taken away by his parents. Disgruntled, the boy called 911 but then hung up, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The police eventually showed up to residence to investigate. The boy asked authorities if his parents were within their right to take away his Xbox. The police told him that they were.

While the police did not find out why the boy was being punished, they advised him to listen to his parents.

Follow us on Twitter for more tech news and exclusive updates!here.

82 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kyeana 19 November 2009 23:44
    This freakout from a 15-year-old. This bodes well for the evolution of the human race...

    :P
    Reply
  • jerther 19 November 2009 23:48
    I really wonder how this made the news...
    Reply
  • meat81 19 November 2009 23:49
    slow news day?
    Reply
  • cryogenic 19 November 2009 23:50
    I literally loled, fumiest piece of news in a while.

    I used to think my parents were so cruel when they did this, heartless bastards, how can they take away my console.
    Reply
  • 19 November 2009 23:52
    Lol, kids these days...
    Reply
  • Nick_C 19 November 2009 23:55
    Parents should be chastised for not instilling a sense of proportion into their offspring.
    Reply
  • The Lady Slayer 19 November 2009 23:55
    Only in America...
    Reply
  • cptnjarhead 19 November 2009 23:56
    kyeanaThis freakout from a 15-year-old. This bodes well for the evolution of the human race...
    Or.. just another liberal refusing to take responsibility for his actions. I applaud the parents for trying to enforce some discipline..however his response seems typical of a kid who is used to getting his way. I'm sure the parents will have to meet with social services and then go to sensitivity training.
    Reply
  • surfer1337dude 19 November 2009 23:57
    Wow....he seriously didnt think it was in their rights?!...

    I cant believe the increasing number of people who do these stupid things....
    Reply
  • tester24 20 November 2009 00:01
    If I was his parents I would sell the Xbox now. "How do you like that now you little shit!"
    Reply