Boy Dials 911 After Parents Take Away Xbox

When I was a kid under my parent's supervision (or dictatorship), I had things taken away from me as punishment. Be it TV time or video games, it'd be some sort of negative reinforcement. During none of those occurrences, however, did it ever come to mind that I should call the cops on my parents. Good thing I didn't, though, as it evidently doesn't work.
A 15-year-old boy had his Xbox taken away by his parents. Disgruntled, the boy called 911 but then hung up, reported the Chicago Tribune.
The police eventually showed up to residence to investigate. The boy asked authorities if his parents were within their right to take away his Xbox. The police told him that they were.
While the police did not find out why the boy was being punished, they advised him to listen to his parents.
:P
I used to think my parents were so cruel when they did this, heartless bastards, how can they take away my console.
Or.. just another liberal refusing to take responsibility for his actions. I applaud the parents for trying to enforce some discipline..however his response seems typical of a kid who is used to getting his way. I'm sure the parents will have to meet with social services and then go to sensitivity training.
I cant believe the increasing number of people who do these stupid things....