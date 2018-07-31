How to Use WhatsApp Group Video Calling

WhatsApp users spend over two billion minutes on calls each day. On Monday, the Facebook subsidiary announced a new feature that allows voice and video group calls for up to four people. Like all WhatsApp communication, group calls are end-to-end encrypted.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Group calling will be rolling out to users over the next few days to iOS and Android users. Once you have the feature, here's how to use it. To become more familiar with the app's other top features, check out our How to Use WhatsApp guide, and read our instructions for How to Update WhatsApp to make sure the app has all the latest features and protections against attacks.

1. Open WhatsApp. Navigate to the Home screen and select the "Calls" button.

2. Press the "Call" icon in the top right corner. This will take you to your contacts.

3. Scroll down and select a contact to call. Press their name to call them.

4. Press the "Add Participant" button in the top right corner.

5. Select the third participant. Confirm that you want to add them to the call.



Repeat this process to add a fourth participant and you'll be ready to have the group call.



