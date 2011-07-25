Trending

The Walkman That You Can Wear in the Shower

By

Sweaty Bettys and Eddies will love these.

After you're done with the gym and you're ready to hit the showers, do you hate it when you have to remove your headphones and music player? Sony's latest Walkman product could follow you into your shower for the rinse off.

Sony today unveiled the Walkman W260 Series, which is a headphone band that has an integrated MP3 player. The water-resistant frame ensures it can withstand sweat from intense workouts in any weather condition. Keep in mind that it's water-resistant, not waterproof – so no swimming with this on!

The W series Walkman comes with Content Transfer software for users to drag and drop music files from iTunes for Windows, Windows Media Player or Windows Explorer (DRM free content only).

The NWZ-W260 series Walkman player also offers a convenient quick-charge function. With only three minutes of charge time, the player can run for up to 60 minutes and full battery life is up to 8 hours.

It will be available in August in the following configurations:

NWZ-W262 2 GB (black or white): $59.99

NWZ-W263 4 GB (black): $79.99

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • FloKid 25 July 2011 06:11
    Now that's what I call love for music
    Reply
  • house70 25 July 2011 07:43
    ever since I watched psycho I prefer to be able to hear what's going on around me when I'm in the shower.
    LOL
    Reply
  • Azn Cracker 25 July 2011 08:33
    Wow way better than the shuffle
    Reply
  • ricardok 25 July 2011 09:41
    Azn CrackerWow way better than the shuffleSpecially on the price.
    Reply
  • the associate 25 July 2011 11:33
    Nice, I think I'd actually consider this for work outs. Luckily I always have a pathetic amount of songs I like so even 1 gig would suffice for me :)
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 25 July 2011 13:30
    I'd rather take a waterproof smartphone, thanks.
    Reply
  • doive1231 25 July 2011 14:36
    But my ears will be filthy.
    Reply
  • reggieray 25 July 2011 19:00
    Unsocial behavior. I go to the gym regularly and there is music playing on speakers but still you see people with headphones in ears, tuned out of life and into their own little reality. Sad to see.
    Reply
  • chickenhoagie 25 July 2011 19:33
    ReggieRayUnsocial behavior. I go to the gym regularly and there is music playing on speakers but still you see people with headphones in ears, tuned out of life and into their own little reality. Sad to see.Why is this sad to see? People don't like listening to the music gyms have to offer, so they want to listen to their own. and their certainly isn't music playing while you're on a run. When I'm working out or running I don't really like people bothering me, but it doesn't make me an unsocial outcast from society. I'm happy to chat AFTER I have worked out.
    Reply
  • icepick314 25 July 2011 19:53
    ReggieRayUnsocial behavior. I go to the gym regularly and there is music playing on speakers but still you see people with headphones in ears, tuned out of life and into their own little reality. Sad to see.
    when I workout, I rather workout on my own music and not popular music they had to pay license for...

    and it's indoor gym...how much "life" is going on inside there besides other people grunting while lifting weights, humming of the treadmills, occasional kids running around, and announcement over the speaker looking for other people?
    Reply