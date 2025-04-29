I'll finally be able to finish my Star-Lord costume with these 80s-inspired ANC headphones
The final piece of the puzzle...
For what feels like the longest time, I've been trying to put together a Star Lord costume — the guy in red from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. I've got the jacket, the mask and even the boots, but the very cool retro Sony headphones to match his Walkman continue to elude me.
Not that I really want them; they're rubbish. Thankfully, it looks like I won't have to worry about spending hundreds on a pair of bad 80s headphones. Japanese firm KMG has just made a pair of retro-inspired ANC headphones that might just fit the bill.
Wired+wireless listening
The Lightwear HP1 are a very interesting pair of headphones. They're supposed to blend the lightness and ease of use of in-ears with the more open sound of something that goes over your head.
To that end, they're two separate "earphones" connected by a thin metal headband. That means two batteries and two charging ports. Interestingly, however, you don't have to plug two cables in for wired listening.
They're an on-ear option rather than the over-ear fit of the likes of the AirPods Max or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, so you can expect more sound bleed and a slightly less secure fit. In return, you get a lighter weight and a less intrusive feel — and you won't get hot when you're wearing them.
24 hours of battery life and Bluetooth LE round out the feature set, but it's that gloriously old-school look that gets me excited. Hopefully, their sound will match those looks, and they might just become a new dark horse on the best headphones list.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
