SteelSeries Arctis 1 Offers Premium Gaming Sound for Just $49

SteelSeries is bringing its Arctis gaming headset line down to an even more affordable price with the Arctis 1. SteelSeries touted that the Arctis 1 features the same drivers, ClearCast microphone and design as the Arctis 3, 5, 7 and 9X, all within a more attainable $50 package.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Price and Availability

Arctis 1 is designed to deliver the same great sound as the company's existing Arctis headsets but for just $49.99. Curious to try them out? You can purchase the Arctis 1 starting today.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Design and Features

By retaining the sleek, understated design SteelSeries is known for, the Arctis 1 ensures that you don’t have to feel self-conscious about lugging around a giant gaming headset outdoors. On top of that, the Arctis 1 gaming headset also uses the same Airweave fabric ear cushions and steel-reinforced headband as the previous headsets.

Of course, there are a few differences between the headsets. The Arctis 1 is wired only, and uses a 3.5mm connector that is compatible with the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Unfortunately, the 3.5mm cable is attached to the headset, so you can’t simply disconnect it and tuck it away neatly.

The ClearCast microphone will offer the same great quality and noise cancellation, but it's not retractable like it is on the other headsets. Instead, the microphone is simply detachable. The headband is a little different too; instead of the goggle suspension headband, SteelSeries is outfitting the Arctis 1 with a flat cushion attached to the band.

As far as the buttons go, it’s very barebones. There’s a volume wheel as well as a switch to mute and unmute the microphone.

We’re excited to get our hands on the Arctis 1 and see how to compares to the rest of the Arctis lineup. Stay tuned for our full review.

Credit: SteelSeries