Skype for iPhone Finally Available in Canada

Skype iPhone now available north of the border.

Skype has been one of those applications for the iPhone that truly merges a communications software with a data-enabled device. Of course, out of the box on an unmodified iPhone, Skype can't do much in the way of VoIP calls when away from Wi-Fi; but those who jailbreak are able to enjoy the calling service even while on the cell network.

Up until today, however, Canadian iPhone users have been unable to download and install Skype from their iTunes accounts due to a problem with government regulations. Whatever barriers were in place keeping Skype off of the Canadian iTunes App Store are now gone, meaning that everyone in the Great White North can get their Skype on by clicking here (opens in iTunes/App Store).

Now, about getting push notifications integrated into Skype for iPhone…

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Platypus 10 September 2009 00:42
    Skype has a good thing going, and I put a lot of effort into researching their services to see if it would fit my needs, but I have an issue getting my phone service from a company that has no phone contact information. All of your questions and complaints are handled on their forums, and it takes a minimum of 4 days to get a response from someone within the company.
  • johnny_5 10 September 2009 01:01
    Yay for us Canadians, I guess. But I don't have an iPhone and never will.
  • virtualban 10 September 2009 01:05
    That's why all other phone makers and providers have a chance to become iPhone killers if they really want that... jailbreaking the thing just to do what it can and should do...
  • scryer_360 10 September 2009 01:50
    Hmm... does the iPod Touch have a microphone built in? If so, couldn't you jailbreak the iPod Touch to work with Skype?
  • SneakySnake 10 September 2009 03:53
    ? I'm canadian and I've had this for months on my iPhone
  • gamerjames 10 September 2009 22:14
    I can't see why an iPod touch would have a microphone. I have a Touch but I am not even sure if it has one >_
  • jerther 10 September 2009 23:29
    SneakySnake? I'm canadian and I've had this for months on my iPhoneDid it come preinstalled?
  • xyster 11 September 2009 05:17
    "Now, about getting push notifications integrated into Skype for iPhone…"

    Seriously.

    My next phone will be an android phone Im starting to think. The iPhone was ahead of the game when it first came out, providing a novel experience that was unrivaled, but now its artificially-imposed limitations are catching up with it. Screw that nazi-esque app store; screw having to jailbreak to get control of your own device; screw iTunes; and screw not having multi-tasking.
  • Andraxxus 15 September 2009 16:01
    ^ You have a nice name.How do we write it :lol:
    And on topic: good for them.
