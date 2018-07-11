Galaxy Watch’s Killer Feature Revealed

Samsung has some big plans for its upcoming Galaxy Watch smartwatch, according to a report.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The Korean tech giant is planning to ditch S Voice in this year's Galaxy Watch in favor of Bixby, SamMobile is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. While not much is known about the Bixby features we can expect, it's believed that the virtual personal assistant will be activated by the voice command, "Hi, Bixby." Pressing the home button might also activate the feature, according to SamMobile.

Bixby came on the scene in a big way last year with Samsung's Galaxy S8. The feature is designed to compete with Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana, and Amazon's Alexa, among others. Its most impressive features include the ability to give you information about what you're capturing with your camera. Bixby can also help you send messages to friends and save you time by finding relevant information in messages and offering you the option of adding that to calendars or other features.

MORE: Galaxy Watch Rumors: What to Expect from Samsung's Next Smartwatch

According to several reports, Samsung is working on a new, more capable version of Bixby called Bixby 2.0. According to those reports, the update will include faster response times and could integrate more effectively with third-party apps. It's expected to debut at Samsung's Aug. 9 event, where it'll also unveil the Galaxy Note 9. Bixby 2.0 will likely run on the Galaxy Note 9.

It's unclear how Bixby will work on the Galaxy Watch. The device, which was previously known as the Gear S4 before reports surfaced saying Samsung was changing its name, is expected to launch sometime this summer. While few details are known, the Galaxy Watch could come with a round design and a big battery that could allow it to last several days on a single charge. And now with Bixby's help, it will likely be far more capable than the Gear S3 that had been equipped with Samsung's S Voice.

Considering Galaxy Watch could come with Bixby, it's possible the device is unveiled at Samsung's Aug. 9 event, where it'll also showcase the Galaxy Note 9. If it doesn't make an appearance there, look for Bixby Watch to debut at IFA Berlin in late-August.