Samsung's Phone Browser Now Lets You Block Ads

If you're using a Samsung smartphone and are jealous of iOS 9's ad blockers, today is your lucky day. Samsung's pre-installed web browser, creatively titled "Internet," now allows for plugins that block ads on Samsung devices running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later.

Two blockers are available as of this writing: Adblock Fast and Crystal. Adblock Fast, which is open source, can also be found on iOS and on the desktop Chrome and Opera browsers. Crystal, one of the most prevalent ad blockers on iPhones, also works with Samsung Internet. Both can be found in the Google Play Store.

Both apps claim that they load pages faster, increase battery life, decrease your data usage and, of course, prevent ads from showing up while you browse the web.

Mobile content blocking got its first big push late last year with plugins for Safari on iOS 9. Ad blockers have been shown to dramatically increase page load times, but they've also been a source of controversy, as content publishers rely on advertising as a source of revenue.

In the case of ad blocking on Samsung's smartphones, users will have to give up using Google Chrome, arguably one of the best mobile browsers in the business, for Samsung's proprietary app.



[via The Verge]