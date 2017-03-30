The time has finally come to get your hands on Samsung's Galaxy S8.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 is available for pre-order. Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

Samsung on Wednesday (Mar. 29) showcased its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The devices come with a new design that eliminates the physical home button, allowing their screens to stretch to 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, respectively. The Galaxy S8 line is powered by the fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and features a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as an iris and face scanner for additional protection.

And of course, the Galaxy S8 is the first handset from Samsung to come with Bixby, the company's new virtual personal assistant.

But you knew all that. What you really want to know is how to buy it. So here's a look at how to pre-order the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at major wireless carriers and other retailers. The device will officially go on sale on April 21.

Samsung

Samsung's offering you pre-orders on its site. You can choose one of the big four carriers and a Gear VR and opt to pay in monthly installments or upfront.

Samsung's pre-order page.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a similar deal to Samsung's, allowing you to preorder on its site and pay the total price of your handset of choice or monthly installments. However, Best Buy's offer is limited to Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T. T-Mobile customers are out of luck.

Best Buy's pre-order page.

Verizon

Verizon is now offering pre-orders to customers. You can get the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for $30 and $35 in monthly installments. If you so choose, you can also pay for the handsets upfront for $720 or $840, respectively.

See Verizon's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-order pages.

AT&T

AT&T is selling both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in your choice of monthly installments or lump sums. If you want the lump sum option, expect to pay $750 and $850 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, respectively. AT&T's monthly installments are $25 and $28.34 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, respectively.

Here are AT&T's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-order pages.

Sprint

Sprint's also in the mix, selling the Galaxy S8 for $750 unlocked or $31.25 per month. The Galaxy S8+ is available for pre-order for $850 or $35.42 per month.

Check out Sprint's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-order pages.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is switching things up a bit. The company is selling the handsets unlocked for $750 or $850, depending on the version you pick. But it's also selling the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for $30 a month. It's able to do that by requiring that you to put more money down on the Galaxy S8+ -- $130 compared to $30 for the Galaxy S8.

Here's T-Mobile's pre-order page.