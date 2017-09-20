Trending

Where to Pre-Order Xbox One X

Looking to get your hands on an Xbox One X? Here are your best options for pre-ordering.

Microsoft's Xbox One X is set to launch on Nov. 7 for $499, delivering true 4K gaming and the most power we've ever seen in a console. If you're aching to get your hands on one, you can pre-order it now.

While you can no longer get the snazzy Project Scorpio edition that launched in August, standard Xbox One X pre-orders are currently available at most physical retailers. Online pre-orders at locations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy and Target should open up soon, so keep refreshing those store pages.

Pre-order Xbox One XView Deal

Dubbed "the world's most powerful console" by Microsoft, the One X packs a whole bunch of high tech guts that will allow gamers with 4K TVs to enjoy titles such as Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed: Origins and Gears of War 4 in beautiful ultra HD. There are already over 100 games confirmed to get Xbox One X enhancements.

Like the Xbox One S, the One X can play 4K Blu-rays and stream 4K content from places like Netflix and Amazon Video, and can play select games in HDR. Despite all of this horsepower, the One X's striking black design is even slimmer than that of the One S.

Image: Microsoft

Image: Microsoft

The Xbox One X will work with all games and accessories in the Xbox One family, so you won't have to worry about getting new controllers or headsets. If you want to know which titles will get a 4K boost from the console, look out for the Xbox One X Enhanced logo when you're browsing store shelves this fall.

  • hondaintegra27 20 September 2017 19:56
    Most retailers will send you an email when item is back in stock versus refreshing store pages. While informative this dosen't tell me where I can buy one now, and states all available retailers I would buy one from in the future.
  • crimsonfancy 20 September 2017 22:16
    All the cool new features and power upgrades, 4K ability , 12G of GDDR5, stream and record in 4K/60 looks fantastic but can I play games with mouse and keyboard? This option would sell me.
  • 80sogre 20 September 2017 23:29
    it's so funny how the Console market still lies to it's customers thanks to pre built nature of consoles ( and the ignorance of typical console customers VS PC owners who have to build the own machines ). Scorpio is basically a Radeon r480 but at lower boost which makes it a gtx 1060 that while it will technically run 4K, all of the display settings will be in the low end...haha true 4K Lol
