Where to Pre-Order Xbox One X

Microsoft's Xbox One X is set to launch on Nov. 7 for $499, delivering true 4K gaming and the most power we've ever seen in a console. If you're aching to get your hands on one, you can pre-order it now.

While you can no longer get the snazzy Project Scorpio edition that launched in August, standard Xbox One X pre-orders are currently available at most physical retailers. Online pre-orders at locations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy and Target should open up soon, so keep refreshing those store pages.

Dubbed "the world's most powerful console" by Microsoft, the One X packs a whole bunch of high tech guts that will allow gamers with 4K TVs to enjoy titles such as Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed: Origins and Gears of War 4 in beautiful ultra HD. There are already over 100 games confirmed to get Xbox One X enhancements.

Like the Xbox One S, the One X can play 4K Blu-rays and stream 4K content from places like Netflix and Amazon Video, and can play select games in HDR. Despite all of this horsepower, the One X's striking black design is even slimmer than that of the One S.

Image: Microsoft

The Xbox One X will work with all games and accessories in the Xbox One family, so you won't have to worry about getting new controllers or headsets. If you want to know which titles will get a 4K boost from the console, look out for the Xbox One X Enhanced logo when you're browsing store shelves this fall.