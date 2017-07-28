The Best Nintendo 3DS and 2DS Games

Portable Greatness

The Nintendo Switch might be all the rage right now, but there's still plenty to love about Nintendo's 3DS family of handhelds. They host some of the best games you can find on any system, from excellent versions of Zelda, Fire Emblem and Pokémon to a trove of indie treasures and retro classics. And with big new games like Hey! Pikmin and Samus: Metroid Returns arriving in 2017, Nintendo isn't slowing support for its portable console anytime soon.

Whether you're looking for something new to play on your current 3DS or just picked up the slick New Nintendo 2DS XL, here are our favorite titles for Nintendo's mighty mobile games machine.

Image: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide