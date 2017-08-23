10 Awesome Features of the Galaxy Note 8

Meet the Note 8

Samsung just took the wraps off the Galaxy Note 8, which hits shelves Sept. 15, and it's a stunner, with an equally stunning price tag. (Preorder prices at carriers range from $930 to $960.) While the new 6.3-inch phone takes a lot of design cues from the Galaxy S8, the Note 8's best features go well beyond aesthetics. Samsung focused on important enhancements designed to improve the supersized smartphone's overall experience and redeem the brand after the Note 7 disaster.

The Note name is back in a big way. From new ways to multitask, to S Pen enhancements, to dual cameras that go beyond the iPhone 7 Plus, here are 10 new features you need to know about as you consider whether to get the Note 8 when it becomes available on Sept. 15.

Credit: Tom's Guide