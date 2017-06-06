7 Great YouTube Gaming Channels to Check Out

Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is a channel that broadcasts video game "speedrun" charity marathons with player commentary. Content varies from top titles to games you've probably never heard of, and everything in between. The folks at GDQ are known for "playing weird games quickly and quick games weirdly," so of course they'd make our list.

