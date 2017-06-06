7 Great YouTube Gaming Channels to Check Out
YouTube's Gaming All-Stars
Sifting through YouTube's video wasteland for a decent gaming channel can be incredibly daunting. The endless amount of Let's Plays and reaction videos is enough to make your head explode, and with new amateurs popping up every day, it's not likely to dwindle any time soon. However, if you're after informative, entertaining and intelligent videos that will genuinely enhance your love of gaming, these are the channels you should check out right now. (Spoiler Alert: PewDiePie isn't on this list.)
Credit: Rooster Teeth
Kinda Funny Games
Slinging up a mish-mash of panel discussions, gameplay and other entertaining content, these guys are a must-see for all things gaming. Each stream is hosted by one or more of four hilarious group members with special guests popping in periodically. Not only is their in-game green screen action pretty epic, your cheeks will get sore from laughing so much.
Greg Miller Epic Mario Kart Money Match - Kinda Funny Plays
Maximilian Dood
As self-proclaimed videogame hype man, Maximillian does exactly that. His primary focus is on fighting games and arcade titles, with new releases like Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 slipping into the mix. This goofy gamer is the one to watch if you're all about those one-two punches and combo moves.
AQUAMAN IS SAVAGE - WEEK OF! Scarecrow Online Ranked: INJUSTICE 2
Noclip
Noclip is a documentary-focused channel, dedicated to providing insight on your favorite new games, childhood classics and more. This outlet is primarily for the serious gaming crowd, with videos like "Unraveling VR's Potential," documentaries on hits like Doom and Rocket League and a variety of developer profiles. If the nitty-gritty of gaming is your thing, be sure check them out.
DOOM Resurrected - Noclip Documentary Trailer
Dunkey
If gaming commentary were an Olympic sport, this Dunkey would take home the gold. His videos are short and extremely watchable, thanks to his fun delivery and concise editing. His hilarious takes on popular titles such Mass Effect: Andromeda and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will make you fall in love with gaming all over again.
Legend of Zelda : Donkey Breath
Rooster Teeth
Prepare to have your gut busted by this amusing channel, full of live-action shorts and series, podcasts, and animated comedy. It isn't so much of a pure gaming channel as it is a haven for nerd-a-licious content and entertaining segments. Even if gaming isn't totally your thing, RoosterTeeth is still among YouTube gold.
Welcome to Rooster Teeth! Animation, Comedy, Gaming, Puppies
Games Done Quick
Games Done Quick is a channel that broadcasts video game "speedrun" charity marathons with player commentary. Content varies from top titles to games you've probably never heard of, and everything in between. The folks at GDQ are known for "playing weird games quickly and quick games weirdly," so of course they'd make our list.
Super Mario 3D Land by kosmicd12 in 56:20 - Awesome Games Done Quick 2017 - Part 157
Giant Bomb
Giant Bomb is best known for its "Quick Look" videos, where you can get a raw, unfiltered look at how the biggest new games actually play. The GB crew also delivers some truly entertaining VR videos, as well as the Giant Bombcast: a weekly gaming podcast that's one of the best in the business thanks to its mix of entertainment and insight.
The Best of Giant Bomb 125 - Those Balls Are Round