Finding iPhone X deals isn't as easy as it used to be. Stock of Apple's tenth-anniversary iPhone is low and at times the newer iPhone 11 or iPhone XR are just a few bucks more, which makes the iPhone X not a great value.

But if you really have your heart set on an iPhone X, not all hope is lost. There are a few iPhone X deals you can take advantage of if you know where to look. Just keep in mind that some of the best iPhone X deals tend to involve refurbished or prepaid models.

The same is true of iPhone 8 deals. That said, we're rounding up the best iPhone X deals and iPhone 8 deals you can get right now. (Also make sure to check out our guide to the best iPhone deals and best iPhone XS deals).

1. Best Apple iPhone X Deals

Apple's former flagship now at its lowest price

Display: 5.8-inch OLED (2436 x 1125) HDR | CPU: A11 Bionic, 64-bit architecture | OS: iOS 12 | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Rear Cameras: 12-MP wide (f/1.8) and 12MP telephoto (f/2.4) | Front Camera: 7-MP (f/2.2) | Battery: 2,716 mAh | Dimensions: 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3-inches | Weight: 6.1 ounces

Fast performance

Impressive battery life

Noticeable notch

Not enough OLED color saturation

Most retailers and carriers are selling the iPhone X for as much as $899, which is clearly pricier than the more powerful (and cheaper) iPhone 11. (That's also pricier than some of the best iPhone XR deals).

So if you're looking to get your hands on a new iPhone X for the cheapest price, Verizon-owned prepaid brand, Visible is your best bet. For a limited time, you can score a new 256GB model iPhone X for $672 from Visible.

Alternatively, the Apple Store usually has refurb iPhone X deals with the base model selling for $599. Keep in mind, however, that you can get a new unlocked iPhone XR for the same price.

2. Best iPhone 8 Deals

Now at an all-time low price

Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD (1334 x 750) | CPU: A11 Bionic | OS: iOS 11, upgradeable to iOS 13 | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Rear Cameras: 12-MP wide (f/1.8) | Front Camera: 7-MP (f/2.2) | Battery: 1,821 mAh | Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.3-inches | Weight: 5.2 ounces

Elegant design

Decent performance for the price

Too much bezel

Battery life could be better

The iPhone 8 packs a dated, but still powerful, A11 Bionic CPU. Back in September, the iPhone 8 got a nice price drop. The base 64GB model now sells for $499, whereas the 256GB model costs $649.

Oftentimes, carriers like Verizon or AT&T will offer the iPhone 8 for free when you switch carriers or open a new line. Meanwhile, we've seen Sprint offer the phone via its 18-month Flex lease plan for just $10/month.

Otherwise, retailers like Best Buy offer iPhone 8 deals from $10/month. Just keep in mind these deals require that you purchase and activate the phone via Best Buy.