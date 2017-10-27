So, you're going to drop $999 (or more) on an iPhone X. You love that OLED display, the wireless charging, Face ID and those sweet, weird Animoji.

But when you're clicking through to order, a challenging 50/50 question awaits. What color iPhone X should you get?

The iPhone X only comes in two colors: silver and space gray. I'm personally a space gray guy myself, as the silver is a bit too showy for my tastes, and I have a history of black and space gray phones. I'll admit that it matters less now that there are no bezels, though. But hey, you don't have to listen to me. I polled some Tom's Guide staff (and some writers and staff at our sister sites and parent company) to ask which color they prefer.

Michael Andronico, senior editor, Tom's Guide: "I’m going with Silver. I’m normally a Space Gray guy, but Silver looks so much nicer in that new glass back. It also seems less prone to visible smudges."

Mark Spoonauer, editor in chief, Tom's Guide: "I like the Silver one. The brighter color just makes it look and feel more modern, which better complements the futuristic vibe of the front's edge-to-edge OLED screen."

Elizabeth Peterson, social media and marketing manager, Purch: "Space gray is more my style. However, my iPhones are always buried inside a case, so I’ve never really thought too long and hard when choosing a color." [Author's note: No, Elizabeth, embrace your space gray pride!]

Laura Geggel, senior writer, Live Science: "I like space gray. But to be honest, I always get a protective case for my phone, so the color underneath doesn’t matter much." [Author's note: Not you too, Laura!]

John DeFeo, vice president of marketing, Purch: "Space Gray." [Author's note: Short, but at least he has no reservations about it.]

Paul Wagenseil, senior editor, Tom's Guide: "Neither! iPhones are for children."

Anna Attkisson, editorial director, Tom's IT Pro, Business.com & Business News Daily: "Can I vote for who cares? I would just be putting a case on it anyway, so within a month I would have forgotten what color I picked anyway. What really matters is what color your case is."

It seems that Space Gray technically wins out, though fans of the color are also more likely to cover their phones with cases. Space Gray lovers are so practical like that.

Anyway, no matter which one you go for, iPhone X pre-orders are already slipping into December, so if you want to pre-order, do it now.