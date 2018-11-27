Apple Boosts iPhone Trade-In Values If You Buy an iPhone XR or XS

If you're looking to trade in your old iPhone, Apple is ready to hand over more cash in exchange for that older device — but only if you're willing to buy one of the company's new smartphones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple updated its GiveBack program today (Nov. 27) to boost the amount of credit you get for trading in your old phone so that the company can recycle it for free. But to get that extra credit, you have to turn around and upgrade to either a new iPhone XS or iPhone XR. Apple says the additional trade-in credit will be available for a limited time.

iPhone

Old GiveBack Trade-In Value

GiveBack Trade-In Value with Extra Credit

iPhone 6

$75

$150

iPhone 6 Plus

$100

$200

iPhone 6s

$100

$200

iPhone 6s Plus

$150

$250

iPhone 7

$175

$250

iPhone 7 Plus

$200

$300

iPhone 8

$275

$300



Under the new trade-in prices, you can get anywhere from an extra $25 to $100 in credit depending on which iPhone you're trading in. The biggest jump goes to the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which now earn you $100 extra when you trade-in the device and buy one of the new iPhones.

Apple is boosting trade-in values at a time when rumors are circulating that sales of the new iPhones aren't as robust as expected. (Analysts point out that it may be a little premature to draw any conclusions, though.) Even if these higher trade-in values are just a ploy to goose more iPhone sales, it's still welcome news for iPhone shoppers looking to some of the sting out of the $749 and $999 starting prices for the XR and XS models, respectively.