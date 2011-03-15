Trending

Apple's White iPad 2 Already Jailbroken

Just days after its release, the iPad 2 has been jailbroken.

9 to 5 Mac reports that a member of the iOS hacking community has jailbroken a white iPad 2 just days after it launched nationwide. The news arrives by way of a tweet to 9 to 5 Mac revealing that a hacker by the name of Comex was able to remotely jailbreak the tablet.

Little else is known about how it was performed, or if the jailbreak will even be made public. However, as seen in this image (and seen to the right), the second-generation Apple tablet's iOS 4.3 was cracked, enabling the hacker to run Cydia. This program allows users to load 3rd-party apps not available on the App Store.

Generally Apple doesn't approve the use of "unapproved" apps, but those who wish to hack the new tablet for "educational purposes" can do so without much fanfare thanks to a DMCA exception added by the Library of Congress. This is a stricter approach to content control than what Google uses for the Android Market, allowing users to simply toggle "Unknown sources" on and off within the Android OS settings menu.

As pointed out by 9 to 5 Mac, the white iPad 2 in question was purchased from Verizon Wireless which received its first shipments on Friday. This indicates that both Wi-Fi and 3G variants of the jailbreak could be made available in the near future. Those who wish to keep up with the latest on the iPad 2 jailbreak can follow Comex here on Twitter. Otherwise, stay tuned for additional news.

  • warezme 15 March 2011 06:08
    really, does it matter what color it is?
    Reply
  • plznote 15 March 2011 06:11
    Few months later: Apple's Black iPad Already Jailbroken.
    Reply
  • 15 March 2011 08:20
    Excellent job whoever cracked it. If you pay for a piece of hardware its YOURS. Yours to do whatever you please with. Anybody that breaks Steve Jobs meglomaniacal hold on things we buy should be given an award.
    Reply
  • wanton777 15 March 2011 08:27
    wow, that was quick
    Reply
  • Griffolion 15 March 2011 15:14
    I think the story of the Xoom running Ubuntu is more interesting.
    Reply
  • house70 15 March 2011 17:51
    Not sure what color has to do with it, I thought both versions run the same (failed) OS.
    Reply
  • speedemon 15 March 2011 23:24
    plznoteFew months later: Apple's Black iPad Already Jailbroken.

    only at Tom's :p
    Reply
  • applegetsmelaid 16 March 2011 03:11
    Good ol Cydia. Apps more useless than the app store.
    Reply
  • tom2235 16 March 2011 04:38
    impressive how this man can laugh at a whole company team of engineers 1 year work with only 3 days of work, looking forward for the ipad 2 jailbreak
    Reply
  • tom2235 16 March 2011 04:41
    why's people against ipad 2 jailbreak ?, Ubuntu? common what does it have to do
    Reply