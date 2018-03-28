iOS 11 Guide: How to Use the New and Improved Features

iOS 11 rolls out a number of new features, from more extensive Apple Pay options to improved smarts for Siri. The changes and enhancements are so extensive, in fact, that even experienced iPhone users may need a refresher on how some iOS features work.

Not to worry: we’ve collected our iOS 11 hints and tips into one place, so that you can find out not only how to master new capabilities but learn which apps boast new and improved features.

If you’re looking for iPhone-specific tips, we’ve got you covered there, too, with a collection of how-tos dedicated to the iPhone X. We’ve also collected essential tips and tricks for the iPhone 8 as well as the iPhone 7.

A new feature in iOS 11 lets you send money to family and friends via Apple Pay. Here’s how it works.

Of course, to send family and friends money, you’re going to need to set up Apple Pay. Here’s how.

Find My iPhone can be a real lifesaver... it you remember to enable it first.



We’ll show you how to make the most of iOS 11’s power management features to keep your iPhone powered up as long as possible.

iOS 11 changes how you access the Control Center while giving you more customization options.



iOS 11 can block calls and texts when you’re driving. Here’s how to enable that feature.

Shrink down your iPhone’s keyboard to make it easier ot use with one hand.

You can now record videos of what's happening on your iPhone's screen with iOS 11.



Google has updated the iOS version of the Google app to have deeper ties into both Messages and Safari on iOS devices. Here's how it works.



Find out all the new features Apple added to the Camera app and how to use them.

We look at the new features in the Notes app and show you how to use them.

Here's how to set up the built-in Health app to include key medical data.



iOS 11 makes you upgrade to Apple’s two-factor authentication. Here’s a closer look at how that works.

Here’s a look at how to control notifications, including using the Do Not Disturb feature in iOS.

Control which apps can know your location using these steps.

Stop annoying phone calls and text messages by using iOS 11’s blocking features.

Here’s the difference between a soft reset and a factory reset and what to expect when you need to do either.